Gold prices remain flat as oil gains amid Russia-Ukraine war

Gold prices remained flat on Thursday as oil extended gains on Thursday morning, after sharply rising this week, because traders weighed additional supply disruptions following reports of storm damage at a major export terminal system on the Black Sea.

MCX gold was trading flat at Rs 51,829 for 10 gram, while silver was at Rs 68,170 at 9:36 am. In the international market, gold was trading at $1941.4, up 4.1 points or 0.21 percent at 9:19 am IST.

Geopolitical tension, higher crude oil prices, higher inflation are the major factors that are supporting the yellow metal.

"For intraday traders can go for buy at Rs 51,500 to Rs 51,600 levels with the stoploss of Rs 51,350 levels for tge target of Rs 52300 levels. They can also go for buy in silver at Rs 67,800 to Rs 68,000 with stoploss of Rs 67,200 for the target of Rs 69,300 to Rs 69,500 levels," said Anuj Gupta, VP-Research at IIFL Securities.

Also Read:

Gold rose on Wednesday as unruly inflation and the intensifying Ukraine crisis fed demand for the safe-haven metal, although a firmer dollar and high bonds yields put a lid on gains. Spot gold was up 0.4 up at $1,929.70 per ounce by 10:20 am ET (1420 GMT). US gold futures GCv1 added 0.6 percent to $1,933.50.

On Wednesday, MCX Gold prices closed 0.82 percent higher and closed at Rs 52,129 levels. In spot market, it was trading at $1943 levels.

MCX Silver closed 0.85 percent higher at Rs 68,264 levels. In spot market, it was trading at $25.10 levels. In international market Gold may test $1955 & Silver may test $26 levels soon.

On Thursday, Brent futures were up nearly $1.06, or 0.9 percent to $122.66 a barrel and US West Texas Intermediate futures were up nearly 0.7 percent to $115.68 a barrel at 0051 GMT. US futures opened the session down slightly.

Both contracts have posted steep gains this week, with Brent futures rising over $14 a barrel or 13 percent since Monday and WTI climbing over $10 a barrel or 10 percent as worries over supply disruptions have intensified amid Russia-Ukraine war.