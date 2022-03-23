Gold prices remain flat as oil eases amid rising bond yields

Gold prices remained flat on Wednesday even as oil prices eased and bond yields continued to rise a day after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said the central bank was prepared to move more aggressively in raising interest rates in its fight against inflation if it needed to.

Russia-Ukraine war could not lift the yellow metal, as the investors were optimistic that European Union countries will not inpose a ban on oil and gas from Russia. Higher yields and interest rates tend to increase the opportunity cost of holding non-interest paying gold.

In the international market, gold was trading at $1923.9, a rise of 0.12 percent, at 8:36 IST.

Geopolitical tension, higher crude oil prices and inflation are the major factors for supporting the yellow metal, said Anuj Gupta, VP-Research, IIFL Securities.

"For intraday traders can go for buy at Rs 51,000 to Rs 51,100 levels with the stoploss of Rs 50,750 levels for tge target of Rs 51600 levels. They can also go for buy in silver at Rs 66800 to Rs 67000 with stoploss of Rs 66,300 for the target of Rs 68,000 to Rs 68,200 levels."

In the international market, gold may test $1955 & silver may test $26 levels soon, he added.

On Tuesday, MCX Gold closed 0.47 percent lower at Rs 51,707 per 10 gram, while in the spot market it was mostly flat. Silver also lost 0.96 percent to Rs 67,692 a kg. In the spot market, it was trading at $24.80 levels.

US stocks surged on Tuesday as oil prices eased on the expectation that European Union countries would not agree to join the US in a Russian oil embargo in retaliation for its invasion of Ukraine.