Moneycontrol Pro#AutoWoes#EconomicRelief#IncomeTax
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market Commodities
Commodities
Powered by:

Gold prices near Rs 40,000 per 10 gram. Should you buy or sell?

Updated : August 29, 2019 11:10 AM IST

Gold prices in Delhi jumped Rs 300 on Wednesday to Rs 39,970 per 10 gram, while sovereign gold rates soared to Rs 29,800 per eight grams.
Analysts expect demand for gold to rise as prices are likely to go up amid a dim outlook for equities across the globe over trade tensions and growth concerns.
Gold prices near Rs 40,000 per 10 gram. Should you buy or sell?
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

IRDAI slaps Rs 1.11 crore penalty on Policybazaar

IRDAI slaps Rs 1.11 crore penalty on Policybazaar

Why this stock crashed 80% in the last 1 year despite rising 345% since listing in 2016

Why this stock crashed 80% in the last 1 year despite rising 345% since listing in 2016

CG Power eyes Rs 1,100 crore from asset sale, fresh equity; no clarity on management changes

CG Power eyes Rs 1,100 crore from asset sale, fresh equity; no clarity on management changes

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV