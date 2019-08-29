Gold prices near Rs 40,000 per 10 gram. Should you buy or sell?
Updated : August 29, 2019 11:10 AM IST
Gold prices in Delhi jumped Rs 300 on Wednesday to Rs 39,970 per 10 gram, while sovereign gold rates soared to Rs 29,800 per eight grams.
Analysts expect demand for gold to rise as prices are likely to go up amid a dim outlook for equities across the globe over trade tensions and growth concerns.
