Gold prices near 9-month high as Ukraine crisis deepens

Gold prices rose to a nine-month high on Tuesday, as the demand for safe-haven investments goes up after Russia ordered troops into breakaway regions of eastern Ukraine.

Gold was trading above Rs 50,000 levels on the Indian commodities exchange, MCX. Gold April contract was trading 0.72 percent higher at Rs 50,437 at 9:49 am.

In the international market, COMEX Spot gold gained 0.2 percent to $1,909.54 per ounce, as of 0035 GMT, after scaling its highest since June 1 at $1,913.89 per ounce earlier, while US gold futures gained 0.7 percent to $1,913.60.

On Monday, Russian President Vladimir Putin recognised two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine as independent and ordered its army to launch what Moscow called a peacekeeping operation into the area, accelerating a crisis the West fears could unleash a major war. Oil prices jumped to a seven-year high, safe-havens rallied, while US stock futures fell.

US President Joe Biden signed an executive order to prohibit trade and investment between US individuals and the two breakaway regions of eastern Ukraine, the White House said.

US benchmark 10-year yields tumbled on the back of the Ukraine crisis and US Federal Reserve rate hike bets, moving away from a more than two-year peak hit last week.

Fed officials agreed that with inflation tightening its grip on the economy and employment strong, it was time to raise interest rates, but also that any decisions would depend on a meeting-by-meeting analysis of inflation and other data.

While bullion is considered a hedge against inflation and geopolitical risks, interest rate hikes would raise the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion. Spot silver was up 0.4 percent at $24.03 per ounce, platinum rose 0.5 percent to $1,080.03 and palladium gained 0.5 percent to $2,399.41.

-With agency inputs