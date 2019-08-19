Gold prices may hit Rs 40,000 per 10 gram by Diwali
Updated : August 19, 2019 10:24 AM IST
Currently, the October contract of gold was priced at Rs 37,995 per 10 gram on the MCX
The gold rates were surging primarily owing to the decline in global growth rate, said experts.
