Commodities
Powered by:
Gold shines, experts say yellow metal to remain bullish until US-Iran tension subsides
Updated : January 06, 2020 12:10 PM IST
Gold prices rose about Rs 1,800 per 10 gram in two days, as investors were rushing to bet safe.
Silver rates too spiked about 2 percent. Silver futures rose Rs 947 to Rs 48,474 a kg on MCX.
The killing of Qassem Suleimani has heightened concerns of a widening Middle East conflict.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more