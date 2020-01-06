Gold shines, experts say yellow metal to remain bullish until US-Iran tension subsides

Amid US-Iran tensions and rise in crude oil prices, gold prices in India on Monday touched a new high. On MCX, February gold futures surged as much as 2.3 percent Rs 41,030 for 10 gram.

Gold prices had also surged more than 2 percent or Rs 850 for 10 gram on Friday after the news of killing former Iranian General Qassem Suleimani in a US airstrike came. The killing of Suleimani has heightened concerns of a widening Middle East conflict.

Gold prices rose about Rs 1,800 per 10 gram in two days, as investors were rushing to bet safe. Silver rates too spiked about 2 percent. Silver futures rose Rs 947 to Rs 48,474 a kg on MCX.

SMC Global Securities in a morning note said: "Gold can move further upside towards Rs 41,300 while silver can test 48,900 while taking support near Rs 48,200."

Anuj Gupta, Deputy Vice President - Research (Commodities and Currencies), Angel Broking, said: “As long as the US-Iran uncertainty remain, the yellow metal will shine. Gold in the global market may increase $1590 and crude oil to$75.”

US President Donald Trump threatening Baghdad on Sunday said if troops did leave, Baghdad would have to pay Washington for the cost of the air base there.

In a counter verbal attack, Iran said it would abandon limitations on enriching uranium. Gold prices in the global markets surged 1.5 percent to $1,579.55 an ounce, the highest in about six years.