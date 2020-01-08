Gold prices in India hit record high of Rs 42,270 on US-Iran tensions
Updated : January 08, 2020 10:17 AM IST
Gold prices on the Multi Commodity Exchange jumped nearly 2 percent to Rs Rs 42,270 per 10 grams.
Global spot gold rate hit the highest level since March 2013 at $1,610.90. As of 8:20 AM, gold prices were trading 0.8 percent up at $1,585.80 per ounce.
