Gold prices hold ground as US bond yields slide

By Reuters  IST (Published)
Spot gold was up about 0.1 percent at $1,854.91 per ounce and US gold futures were down 0.2 percent at $1,854.10 after US Treasury yields extended declined after pulling back from their highest level in 3 years in the previous session.

Gold prices firmed on Tuesday as a decline in US Treasury yields offset pressure on greenback-priced bullion from sustained strength in the dollar.
Fundamentals
* Spot gold was up about 0.1 percent at $1,854.91 per ounce and US gold futures were down 0.2 percent at $1,854.10.
* Benchmark 10-year US Treasury yields extended declines on Tuesday after pulling back from their highest level in 3 years in the previous session, buoying prices of zero-yield gold.
* The dollar held steady near a fresh 20-year high scaled on Monday on risk-off sentiment stemming in part from concerns over the US Federal Reserve's ability to combat high inflation boosted the greenback's safe-haven appeal.
* This made greenback-priced and rival safe-haven bullion less attractive for other currency holders and continued to restrain gold prices after pushing them 1 percent lower in the previous session.
* Atlanta Federal Reserve President Raphael Bostic on Monday said he expects the US central bank to deliver two or three more half-percentage-point interest rate hikes but won't need to use anything bigger, noting some hopeful signs on inflation.
* While gold is seen as a safe store of value during times of political and economic crises, it is highly sensitive to rising short-term US interest rates and bond yields, which raise the opportunity cost of holding bullion.
* Russian President Vladimir Putin exhorted Russians to battle in a defiant Victory Day speech on Monday, but was silent about plans for any escalation in Ukraine, despite Western warnings he might use his Red Square address to order a national mobilisation.
* Spot silver slipped 0.1 percent to $21.77 per ounce, platinum fell 0.5 percent to $951.10, while palladium gained 0.3 percent to $2,102.74.
