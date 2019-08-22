Moneycontrol Pro#AutoWoes#RakeshJhunjhunwala#IncomeTax
Gold prices hit record highs for second day, silver rates also surge

Updated : August 22, 2019 08:24 AM IST

In New Delhi, gold rates of 99.9 percent and 99.5 percent purity gained Rs 50 each to Rs 38,820 and Rs 38,650 per 10 gram, respectively
Silver prices also advanced by Rs 1,140 per kg on fresh offtake by industrial units and coin makers.
