Gold prices hit record highs for second day, silver rates also surge
Updated : August 22, 2019 08:24 AM IST
In New Delhi, gold rates of 99.9 percent and 99.5 percent purity gained Rs 50 each to Rs 38,820 and Rs 38,650 per 10 gram, respectively
Silver prices also advanced by Rs 1,140 per kg on fresh offtake by industrial units and coin makers.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more