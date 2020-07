Prices of gold futures on the MCX hit an all-time high of Rs 49,045 per 10 grams today, as investors load up on the precious metal, which has beaten all major asset classes this year.

Besides consumer demand such as jewellery, the price of gold is majorly influenced by economic factors and any uncertainty, such as that arising from the COVID-19 pandemic, pushes it higher.

The easy money policy adopted by central banks globally, which is expected to stoke inflation and pressure currencies, also benefit gold, which is seen as many by a safe haven.

In India, however, consumer demand for jewellery remains low, as purchasing power has taken a hit and the price is seen by many as unaffordable.

About 40-45 percent of jewellery shops are now operating in the country but the industry says demand is currently 30-40 percent compared to the pre-COVID-19 levels.

But the fall in demand for physical gold has offset by investor interest, which prefers virtual forms of gold such as exchange-traded funds.

Gold ETFs are like mutual funds, which hold gold as the underlying asset and offer similar returns as the precious metal.

The gold ETF segment has seen net inflows in every month this year except March, with net inflows of nearly Rs 3,500 crore this year.