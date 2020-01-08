Commodities
Gold price in India hits all-time high today, yellow metal goes past $1,600 in the global markets
January 08, 2020
Gold prices in India hit all-time high of Rs 41,278.
Investors rushed for cover in safe-haven gold after Iran fired rockets at Iraqi airbase which hosts US forces early on Wednesday.
Attack from Iran came days after killing of Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani in a US drone strike.
