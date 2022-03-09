Gold prices gain, stay above $2050 levels as Russia-Ukraine war pushes demand for safe-haven investments

Gold gained slightly on Wednesday, even as global stock markets extended losing streak due to uncertainties over Russia-Ukraine war and following US sanctions.

In the international market, COMEX, the yellow metal was trading 0.12 percent higher at $2055.8 at 8:15 am.

"For today, traders can buy gold around Rs 54,000 to Rs 54,200 levels with the stoploss of 53400 levels for the target of 55000 levels," said Anuj Gupta, VP-Research at IIFL Securities.

"They can also go for buy silver around Rs 71,000 to Rs 71,300 levels with the stoploss of 69800 for the possible target of 73000 levels."

Gold may test $2100 and silver may test $27 very soon, he said.

According to Gupta, geopolitical tension coupled with higher crude prices are the major factor for the safe haven demand of precious metals.

On Tuesday, MCX gold prices increased by 1.32 percent and closed at Rs 54,224 levels after touching the high of 55,558 levels. In spot market, the yellow metal touched the high of $2070.20 per ounce.

MCX Silver prices also jumped by 2.02 percent and closed at 71,385 levels. In spot market, it touched the high of $26.94 levels and closed at $ 26.37 levels.

Oil prices also extended rally on Wednesday as the US ban on Russian oil imports and Britain's plan to phase them out by year end raised concerns of tighter global supply. Brent crude futures were up $2.17, or 1.7 percent at $130.15 a barrel at 0133 GMT, after jumping 3.9 percent the previous day.

Meanwhile, Wall Street indices tumbled on Tuesday as fear of inflation due to the elevated oil prices due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.