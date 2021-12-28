Gold prices flat as US yields, dollar remain steady

Gold held steady on Tuesday at near one-week high hit in the previous session as the US dollar and Treasury yields, key influences on bullion prices, were largely flat.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold was mostly flat $1,810.76 per ounce by0048 GMT. U.S. gold futures were up 0.2% at $1,811.70.

* Benchmark U.S. Treasury yields and the dollar indexsteadied on Tuesday.

* Higher yields increase the opportunity cost of holdingbullion, which pays no interest, while a weaker dollar makesgreenback-priced gold less expensive for holders of non-U.S.currencies.

* Global stock markets rose on Monday and oil prices easedas investors hailed strong U.S. holiday season sales and somegrew less fearful about economic damage from the Omicron variantof COVID-19.

* Japan's jobless rate rose to 2.8% in November, while theavailability of jobs matched that of the previous month,government data showed on Tuesday.

* China will keep its monetary policy flexible next year asit seeks to stabilise growth and lower financing costs forbusinesses amid growing economic headwinds, the central banksaid on Monday.

* Analysts have said gold trading is likely to remain thinand range-bound this week.

* Spot silver fell 0.1% to $23.01 an ounce, platinum edged 0.2% lower to $968.51, and palladium dropped0.6% to $1,959.48.