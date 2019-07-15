Gold prices fall on profit-booking, subdued global trend

Gold prices Monday declined by Rs 100 to Rs 35,470 per 10 gram at the bullion market here due to profit-booking and subdued trend overseas.

Tracking gold, silver also fell by Rs 25 to Rs 39,175 per kg on reduced offtake by industrial units and coin makers.

In the international market, "spot gold inched lower due to higher profit-booking and better-than-expected Chinese economic releases that moderated concerns over the global economic slowdown and boosted the demand for riskier assets.

"However, the overall growth picture of China is still looks bleak with the second quarter GDP (gross domestic product) growth plunging to a 27-year lows is likely to provide the lower level support to the commodity.

Enduring geopolitical tensions in Middle East and US-China trade tensions would be the other positive drivers of gold," said Hareesh V, head (commodity research), Geojit Financial Services.

Meanwhile, globally, gold was trading flat at $1,416.80 an ounce in New York, while silver was up at $15.41 per ounce.

According to the All India Sarafa Association, in the national capital, gold of 99.9 per cent and 99.5 per cent purity fell Rs 100 each to Rs 35,470 and Rs 35,300 per 10 gram, respectively.

Sovereign gold held steady at Rs 27,400 per eight gram.

On Saturday, the precious metal rose by Rs 170 to Rs 35,570 per 10 gram and silver surged Rs 175 to Rs 39,200 per kg.

Silver ready Monday declined by Rs 25 to Rs 39,175 per kg and weekly-based delivery advanced by Rs 10 to Rs 38,400 per kg.