Gold prices fall further on strong rupee, silver also edges lower

Gold prices declined marginally on the back of strengthening Indan rupee against the US dollar and muted sentiment in global markets. October gold futures on MCX traded 0.08 percent lower at Rs 37,718 per 10 gram on Friday, while silver December futures were up 0.07 percent at Rs 47,161 per kg. Gold prices for 24 Karat in New Delhi declined by Rs 74 to Rs 38,775 per 10 gram on Thursday, reported PTI. Silver prices also edged lower by Rs 10 to Rs 48,590 per kilogram in the national capital.

Global gold prices edged lower today after signs of progress in the US-China trade talks increased investors' risk appetite. Spot gold rate fell 0.1 percent to $1,496.81 per ounce as of 8.43 AM, declining about 0.6 percent this week in what could be its third straight weekly drop. US gold futures dipped 0.2 percent to $1,504.40 per ounce.

"Gold buyers are awaiting some correction in prices before festival and wedding season demand kicks in," said Tapan Patel, HDFC Securities senior analyst (commodities).

"Next major wave of move in gold prices will be governed by the outcome of upcoming Fed meet... That said, prices are likely to gyrate between $1,480-$1,550 per ounce in the immediate short term," Reuters quoted Sugandha Sachdeva, vice-president, metals, energy and currency research, Religare Broking Ltd, as saying.

The Indian rupee today strengthened against the US dollar for the seventh straight session supported by falling crude oil prices and rising foreign capital inflows. The rupee opened at 71.01 per dollar, up 12 paise from its previous close ofÂ 71.135. The INR hit a high of 70.875 intraday. The Indian currency has appreciated by 125 paise in the last six trading sessions.