Gold prices fall further on strong rupee, silver also edges lower
Updated : September 13, 2019 10:16 AM IST
October gold futures on MCX traded 0.08 percent lower at Rs 37,718 per 10 gram on Friday.
Gold prices for 24 Karat in New Delhi declined by Rs 74 to Rs 38,775 per 10 gram on Thursday.
