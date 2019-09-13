TOP NEWS »

Market volatile, Nifty around 11,000; banks fall
Asian shares advance on US-China trade hopes, ECB stimulus
Oil falls as spectre of US-China trade war haunts market
Rupee opens higher at 71.01 a dollar, bond yields rise
Gold prices fall further on strong rupee, silver also edges lower

Updated : September 13, 2019 10:16 AM IST

October gold futures on MCX traded 0.08 percent lower at Rs 37,718 per 10 gram on Friday.
Gold prices for 24 Karat in New Delhi declined by Rs 74 to Rs 38,775 per 10 gram on Thursday.
Gold prices fall further on strong rupee, silver also edges lower
