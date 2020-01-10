#CABQuiz#GST#CyrusMistry
Gold prices in India fall from recent highs as investors rush for riskier assets

Updated : January 10, 2020 12:52 PM IST

Gold prices declined for the third day in a row on Friday.
Gold futures (February) prices on MCX fell 0.50 percent to Rs 39,632 per 10 gram.
Gold prices also fell in the global market after US-Iran tensions eased.
