Gold prices extend record run, inch near Rs 39,000 mark

Gold prices today extended their record run for the third straight day and inched closer to the Rs 39,000 level.Â Gold price on Thursday hit a new high of Rs 38,970 per 10 gram, supported by a selloff in global markets and a weaker rupee. Global gold prices inched lower as investors locked in profits with the focus shifting to a speech by US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell at Jackson Hole for clarity on the direction of monetary policy.

In New Delhi, gold rates of 99.9 percent purity rose Rs 150 to Rs 38,970 per 10 gram, while that of 99.5 percent gained Rs 170 to Rs 38,820 per 10 gram. Sovereign gold stood steady at 28,800 per eight gram, reported PTI.

Globally, spot gold rate was down 0.2 percent at $1,498.37 an ounce. USÂ goldÂ futures dipped 0.5 percent to $1,508 an ounce, reported Reuters.

"Gold prices in the international market are hovering near the psychological level of $1,500 an ounce as traders stayed away from taking a fresh position amid the key economic events scheduled this week," Hareesh V, Head Commodity Research, Geojit Financial Services said.

Silver prices advanced by Rs 60 on increased offtake by industrial units and coin makers. Silver ready advanced by Rs 60 to 45,100 per kg, while weekly-based delivery gained Rs 133 to Rs 43,765 per kg. Silver coins held flat at Rs 91,000 for buying and Rs 92,000 for selling of 100 coins, reported PTI.

The Indian rupee hit an over eight-month low of 71.81, dropping 26 paise against the US dollar following losses in stocks and incessant foreign fund outflows. This was the lowest level for the rupee since December 14, when it had closed at 71.90.

"Expectations are high that the US Federal Reserve chair's speech at Jackson Hole meeting on Friday would provide cues on future US interest rate cuts that may influence gold prices," he said.