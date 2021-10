Colin Shah, Chairman of Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) in an interview with CNBC-TV18's Manisha Gupta said he expects this festive season to be one of the finest in the last three years for gold.

In an interview with CNBC-TV18's Manisha Gupta, he said he expects this festive season to be one of the finest in the last three years for gold. Gold is at great levels for consumers to buy and hopes for a bumper Diwali season, Shah said.

