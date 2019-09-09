Business
Gold prices drop Rs 300; silver tumbles Rs 1,400
Updated : September 09, 2019 04:51 PM IST
In the international market, gold was trading flat at $ 1,506 per ounce in New York, while silver traded lower at $ 18.05 an ounce.
The rupee appreciated 14 paise to 71.58 against the US dollar in early trade on Monday as China's easing move and rate cut hopes by the US Fed enthused investors.
