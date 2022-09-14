By CNBCTV18.com

Mini Gold prices today: MCX gold futures fell 0.19 percent to touch Rs 50,043 per 10 grams. Meanwhile, silver or white metal futures also slumped 0.8 percent to Rs 56,358 per kilogram.

Domestic gold prices extended losses as Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 fell on Wednesday. MCX gold futures fell 0.19 percent to touch Rs 50,043 per 10 grams. Global gold benchmarks were slightly higher. Spot gold was traded at $1701.7526 per ounce in the initial trade on Wednesday.

The drop in domestic prices came as the US dollar held firm against a basket of major currencies at 109.8, after jumping 1.4 percent overnight on the surprisingly strong US inflation report . However, as of 10:01 am (IST) on Wednesday, the US Dollar Index Futures was at 109.343, trading at low of 0.16 percent.

Manoj Kumar Jain, Head-Commodity and Currency Research at Prithvi Finmart, said, "Gold and silver plunged in a highly volatile session after the US CPI data and strength in the dollar index...We expect gold and silver to remain volatile in today’s session and gold could hold $1700 per troy ounce levels and silver could also hold $18.84 per troy ounce levels."

He suggested buying silver on dips around Rs 56,100 with a stop loss of Rs 55,550 on a daily closing basis for the target of Rs 57,300.

Ravindra Rao, VP- Head Commodity Research at Kotak Securities said, “COMEX gold trades modestly lower near $1712/oz weighed down by recovery in the US dollar and higher bond yields in reaction to US inflation data. Gold witnessed a sharp rebound which ran out of steam close to $1750/oz level and prices may remain under pressure as focus shifts to upcoming Fed meeting."

Coming to the Indian markets, losses in IT, financial and oil and gas shares pulled the headline indices lower. Broader indices Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 dropped around half a percent each.

Equities in other Asian markets mirror the steep losses on Wall Street overnight, with MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan down two percent at this hour.

Meanwhile, the rupee fell by 45 paise from its previous close to 79.15 against the US dollar on Wednesday amid a rise in global crude oil prices. The downside, however, was limited by a fall in the greenback.

Global crude oil benchmarks rose after the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) kept oil demand forecasts unchanged from last month. The OPEC said in its report that the oil demand will increase by 3.1 million barrels per day in 2022 and 2.7 million barrels per day in 2023. Brent crude futures jumped 2.5 percent to $95.5 a barrel. WTI futures rose 0.6 percent to $87.8.