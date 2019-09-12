Gold prices continue to fall due to lack of demand
Updated : September 12, 2019 10:02 AM IST
Global gold prices edged higher supported by concerns over the global economy and the US-China trade war.
In New Delhi, gold prices declined by Rs 372 to Rs 38,975 per 10 grams, while silver prices tumbled Rs 1,150 to Rs 48,590 per kilogram
