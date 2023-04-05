Gold glitter at all-time high — What's driving the rally and road ahead for investors

Gold prices are trading near all-time highs on Wednesday after touching fresh peaks on Tuesday. Gold prices hit levels of $2025/oz in the international market, while domestically gold prices surpassed the level of Rs 61,000 per 10 gm level to nearly Rs 61,145 per 10 gm on Tuesday. The yellow metal was trading at around Rs 61,130 per 10 grams on Wednesday.

The trigger

Falling dollar index

The primary reasons for the rally in the precious metals are the softening dollar index, said Colin Shah, Managing Director (MD) at Kama Jewelry.

"The dollar index has fallen to a 2-month low as there is a widening belief that the Fed may not only pause but start slashing rates by the end of 2023," Shah said.

The gold rate in the market and its relation to the US dollar is inversely proportional. If there is a fall in the US dollar value, gold value increases and vice versa.

Weak US economic data

According to Prathamesh Mallya, AVP- Research, Non-Agri Commodities, and Currencies at Angel One Ltd, weak US economic data has fueled expectations that the Federal Reserve will ease its monetary policy.

"Data showed that job openings in the United States fell to their lowest level in nearly two years in February, indicating that the labour market was cooling.

According to another report, new orders for US manufactured goods fell for the second consecutive month in February," Mallya said.

Weakness in the US dollar allows gold to leap higher.

The Fed is seen done raising interest rates and starting to cut them in the summer.

The weak economic data like manufacturing activity and the job market are showing signs of an impending risk of a slowdown in the US economy. These developments will restrict the Fed's ability to tighten rates and liquidity.

According to Shah, a cup and handle pattern in the prices can be witnessed because of this.

The outlook

Shah expects the rates of gold to appreciate further primarily due to two reasons - domestic demand by retail investors due to festivities and central banks' buying.

"We are likely to see some pain on the economic growth front thereby providing support to the gold prices," he said.

Mallya also expects gold to trade higher towards Rs 61,460 levels, a break which could prompt the price to move higher to Rs 61,890 levels.

Quantum Mutual Fund View's Gold Outlook for April said that a fresh round of easing will undermine the Fed’s efforts to bring inflation down which continues to stay stubbornly high.

Higher inflation bodes well for gold.

Investment strategy

Like any other asset class, it is difficult and futile to time the market, whether it is gold or equity. So, the thumb rule for gold is to allocate up to 10 percent of savings/portfolio in gold-related instruments and stay invested to get the benefit of appreciation in gold prices which have a tendency to catch up with inflation.

On top of that, diversification is important due to the uncertain economic environment and volatility in the stock market.