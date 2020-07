Gold prices on Monday hit a fresh all-time high of Rs 52,000 per 10 grams as escalating tension between US and China boosted safe-haven appeal.

“Geopolitical tension between US and China and weakness in dollar supports the bullion. The dollar is weakening against all major currencies at 93.80 levels. US Bonds yields is also low which supports safe heaven demand for bullion,” said Anuj Gupta, DVP- Commodities and Currencies Research, Angel Broking Ltd.