Gold prices in India traded higher and hit one week high on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) Friday led by safe-haven buying and depreciating Indian rupee.

At 9:15 am, gold futures for April delivery rose 0.21 percent to Rs 44,550 per 10 grams as against the previous close of Rs 44,458 and opening price of Rs 44,574 on the MCX.

The international gold prices inched higher on Friday and were poised for their biggest weekly gain since October 2011, as mounting worries over the economic fallout from the fast-spreading coronavirus drove investors towards the safe-haven metal.

US gold futures rose 0.4 percent to $1,674.20.

The Indian rupee fell in the early trade as it opened lower by 61 paise at 73.94 per dollar versus previous close 73.33.