Globally, spot gold fell 0.4 percent to $1,935.09 per ounce, hitting its lowest since March 17. US gold futures dropped 1.1 percent to $1,947.10, according to news agency Reuters.

Gold prices have hit 2-month low domestically and a 3-month low globally. On Multi Commodity Exchange, gold August futures were trading at Rs 58,900 per 10 grams, down Rs 398 or 0.67 percent. Globally, spot gold fell 0.4 percent to $1,935.09 per ounce, hitting its lowest since March 17. US gold futures dropped 1.1 percent to $1,947.10, according to news agency Reuters.

The trigger

The prices of the yellow metal fell as the dollar gained after the US Federal Reserve left rates unchanged as anticipated but hinted at the possibility of more hikes later this year.

According to Colin Shah, MD at Kama Jewelry, gold prices were trading with mixed cues till the Fed announced its monetary policy on Wednesday.

"The Fed holding rates were very much on expected lines, but the commentary indicated at least 2 rate hikes in the current cycle. This led to a rise in the dollar index to near 103 level thereby making it expensive to buy gold. However, despite the fall, gold has posted more than 7 percent returns year-to-date (YTD) in INR terms," he said.

For the uninitiated, US Federal Reserve increased its benchmark rate forecast to 5.6 percent in 2023, higher than previous estimates of 5.1 percent.

The outlook

Prathamesh Mallya, DVP Research, Non-Agro Commodities & Currency at Angel One Ltd expects gold to trade lower towards Rs 59,040 per 10 grams levels, a break of which could prompt the price to move lower to Rs 58,930 per 10 grams levels.

He added that while gold performance has been weak, his outlook remains cautious with potential for continued price decreases.

Shah of Kama Jewelery, however, expects gold prices to be stable. He said that a recession - mild or strong in the US may lead to US Fed softening its stance, thereby pushing up the gold prices.

"Gold prices are likely to find support at $1,930 (Internationally) per ounce and Rs 58,500 per 10 grams," he said.

Rahul Kalantri, VP Commodities at Mehta Equities Ltd said that gold has support at $1926-1912 per ounce while resistance is at $1948-1960 per ounce. In rupee terms, he said that gold has support at Rs 59,040-58,820 per 10 grams, while resistance is at Rs 59,420, 59,590 per 10 grams.

Investment strategy

From a medium-term perspective, experts say they can see some dip and that could be a good level to accumulate gold. For diversification purposes, one can invest in gold. The long-standing rule now should be to keep gold at 5 percent to 10 percent in an investment portfolio.