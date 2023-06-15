Globally, spot gold fell 0.4 percent to $1,935.09 per ounce, hitting its lowest since March 17. US gold futures dropped 1.1 percent to $1,947.10, according to news agency Reuters.

Gold prices have hit 2-month low domestically and a 3-month low globally. On Multi Commodity Exchange, gold August futures were trading at Rs 58,900 per 10 grams, down Rs 398 or 0.67 percent. Globally, spot gold fell 0.4 percent to $1,935.09 per ounce, hitting its lowest since March 17. US gold futures dropped 1.1 percent to $1,947.10, according to news agency Reuters.

The trigger

The prices of the yellow metal fell as the dollar gained after the US Federal Reserve left rates unchanged as anticipated but hinted at the possibility of more hikes later this year.

According to Colin Shah, MD at Kama Jewelry, gold prices were trading with mixed cues till the Fed announced its monetary policy on Wednesday.