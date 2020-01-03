Gold price zooms Rs 752 on strong global trends, weak rupee

Gold prices zoomed Rs 752 to Rs 40,652 a 10 gram in the national capital on Friday on strong global trend and weak rupee, according to HDFC Securities.

Similarly, silver prices also jumped Rs 960 to Rs 48,870 per kg from Rs 47,910 a kg in the previous trade. Gold had closed at Rs 39,900 per 10 gram on Thursday.

"Taking cues from global prices and weaker rupee, spot gold for 24 Karat in Delhi quoted at Rs 40,652 per 10 grams," HDFC securities Head - Advisory (PCG) Devarsh Vakil said.

In early trade on Friday, the rupee depreciated by 24 paise to 71.62 weighed by spike in crude oil prices, after US President Donald Trump ordered deadly strike on an Iranian commander.

In the global market, both gold and silver depicted a bullish trend, quoting with gains at $1,547 per ounce and $18.20 per ounce, respectively.