Commodities
Powered by:
Gold price zooms Rs 752 on strong global trends, weak rupee
Updated : January 03, 2020 04:44 PM IST
In the global market, both gold and silver depicted a bullish trend, quoting with gains at $1,547 per ounce and $18.20 per ounce, respectively.
Silver prices also jumped Rs 960 to Rs 48,870 per kg from Rs 47,910 a kg in the previous trade.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more