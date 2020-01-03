#CABQuiz#GST#CyrusMistry
Gold price zooms Rs 752 on strong global trends, weak rupee

Updated : January 03, 2020 04:44 PM IST

In the global market, both gold and silver depicted a bullish trend, quoting with gains at $1,547 per ounce and $18.20 per ounce, respectively.
Silver prices also jumped Rs 960 to Rs 48,870 per kg from Rs 47,910 a kg in the previous trade.
