Gold price tumbles Rs 284; silver plunges Rs 1,292 on January 6

Gold price in the national capital on Thursday tumbled Rs 284 to Rs 46,700 per 10 grams in tandem with a decline in international precious metal prices, according to HDFC Securities. In the previous trade, the precious metal had settled at Rs 46,984 per 10 grams.

Silver also dipped by Rs 1,292 to Rs 59,590 per kilogram from Rs 60,882 per kilogram in the previous trade. In the international market, gold was trading lower at USD 1,800 per ounce and silver was flat at USD 22.34 per ounce.

"Gold prices traded lower with spot gold prices at COMEX trading half a percent down at USD 1,800 per ounce on Thursday. Gold prices traded under pressure on hawkish US FED minutes in a view to hike key interest rates sooner-than-expected," according to HDFC Securities, Senior Analyst (Commodities), Tapan Patel.