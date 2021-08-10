Gold rate today: Yellow metal trades higher on short-covering; may face resistance at Rs 46,650

Gold prices in India traded higher on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) Tuesday on short-covering after a steep fall in the previous session. Silver prices also gained more than half a percent.

At 10:30 am, gold futures for October delivery rose 0.38 percent to Rs 46,060 per 10 grams as against the previous close of Rs 45,886 and the opening price of Rs 46,000 on the MCX. Silver futures traded 0.84 percent higher at Rs 63,165 per kg. The prices opened at Rs 63,093 as compared to the previous close of Rs 62,637 per kg.

“Gold prices gained as buying emerged at lower levels after a sharp fall seen in the previous session. This is a technical bounce back, but the upside remains capped,” said Ajay Kedia, Director, Kedia Advisory.

International gold prices also bounced back after the prices touched multi-month lows in the previous session. Gold fell on the back of robust US jobs data in the previous week that raised bets over the Federal Reserve tapering stimulus earlier than expected, said a Reuters report.

Spot gold was trading at $1,730.47 per ounce.

Meanwhile, weighing on gold was the buoyant US dollar. The dollar’s broad rally came as US Treasury yields spiked to three-week highs as surprising strong job openings on top of better-than-expected employment gains in July added to the narrative of an improving labour market, the report added.

“On MCX, gold may find support at Rs 45,800 and resistance at Rs 46,650. Support for silver is seen at Rs 62,400 and resistance at Rs 64,200,” Kedia added.

Experts believe if gold and silver hold their yesterday’s low then huge short covering is possible in the bullion prices in next coming days.

“So traders are advised to take a small risk and invest in gold and silver for a short term period of 2-3 months because both are trading at oversold zone. Traders should also focus on important technical levels for the day,” said Amit Khare, AVP- Research Commodities, Ganganagar Commodities.

August Gold: Support 1 – Rs 45,550, Support 2 – Rs 45,250; Resistance 1 – Rs 46,200, Resistance 2 – Rs 46,510.

September Silver: Support 1 – Rs 62,000, Support 2 – Rs 61,300; Resistance 1 – Rs 64,000, Resistance 2 – Rs 65,250.

(Disclaimer

: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.)