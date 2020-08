Gold prices in India traded flat with a positive bias while silver prices surged over 2 percent on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) Monday.

At 11:20 am, gold futures for October delivery rose 0.12 percent to Rs 52,290 per 10 grams as against the previous close of Rs 52,227 and opening price of Rs 52,151 on the MCX. Silver futures traded 2.18 percent or by Rs 1,467 higher at Rs 68,638 per kg. The prices opened at Rs 67,106 as compared to the previous close of Rs 67,171 per kg.

“Gold prices recovered from the lows of last week and seem to consolidate. The volatility may prevail and investors will look for minutes from the Federal Reserve's last policy meeting and further developments on the vaccine. However, the bias remains positive,” said Amit Sajeja, AVP Research - Commodities & Currencies at Motilal Oswal.

International gold prices eased on Monday, extending a sell-off that left the market with its worst week in five months as caution crept in ahead of the release of US Federal Reserve minutes later this week, Reuters reported.

Spot gold was down 0.2 percent to $1,940.73 per ounce. Gold fell 4.5 percent last week in its biggest decline since March as investors reassessed their positions after bullion retreated from a record peak of $2,072.50 scaled on August 7. US gold futures were flat at $1,950.50.

Analysts believe gold may witness choppy trade and buying interest may emerge at lower levels amid increasing risks to the global economy.

“As long as gold is holding above $1,924 we can see $1,970-$1,985. While silver holding above $25.75, we can see $26.80-$27.60 levels,” said Ajay Kedia, Director, Kedia Commodities.

Meanwhile, strength in the Indian rupee against the US dollar and buying in the domestic equity market kept a check on the yellow metal prices.

“On MCX, gold may find support at Rs 51,800 while the target is seen at Rs 52,800 level and further it may test Rs 53,100 level. In the coming 1-2 weeks, prices may rise to Rs 54,000 level,” Sajeja added.