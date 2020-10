Gold prices in India traded higher on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) Wednesday led by expectations of the COVID-19 stimulus package in the US and a softer dollar index amid a positive trend in the international spot prices.

At 10:50 am, gold futures for December delivery rose 0.14 percent to Rs 50980 per 10 grams as against the previous close of Rs 50910 and opening price of Rs 50950 on the MCX. Silver futures traded 0.57 percent higher at Rs 63483 per kg. The prices opened at Rs 63530 as compared to the previous close of Rs 63124 per kg.

“Gold and silver increased on the back of expectation of COVID-19 stimulus package before US election. Correction in dollar index also supportive for gold as a safe-haven asset. On the domestic front the physical demand of gold and silver increasing on festival demand,” said Anuj Gupta- DVP- Commodities and Currencies Research, Angel Broking Ltd.

As for today, Gupta suggests traders can buy gold at Rs 50,900 levels with the stop loss of Rs 50,650 levels for the target of 51,500 levels. They can buy Silver at Rs 63,200 levels, with the stop loss of 62,400 levels and for the target of 64,400 levels, he added.

International gold prices rose on Wednesday as optimism that US lawmakers could reach agreement on a pre-election coronavirus relief package pressured the dollar and bolstered the precious metal's appeal as an inflation hedge.

Spot gold gained 0.6 percent to $1,917.76 per ounce, having earlier hit a one-week high. US gold futures were up 0.4 percent at $1,922.80.

Gupta expects gold may test $1,950 and Silver may test $26.50 levels soon.

Meanwhile, silver prices breached a key resistance level of $25 per ounce.

“Silver was supported by a rally in base metals on strong fundamentals amid positive economic data from China and also safe-haven bullion demand. On MCX, silver breached key level of Rs 63,500 per kg and looks more attractive,” said Ajay Kedia, Director, Kedia Commodity Comtrade.

On MCX, gold prices may face resistance at Rs 51,500 and support is seen at Rs 50,700 while silver is likely to face resistance at Rs 65,800 and support is placed at Rs 61,600 level, Kedia added.