Gold prices in India traded higher on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) Monday following international spot prices that rose to near two-week high amid weak dollar. Silver prices also increased by over Rs 1,100 to trade near Rs 70,000 per kg level.

At 11:15 am, gold futures for October delivery rose 0.52 percent to Rs 51,718 per 10 grams as against the previous close of Rs 51,448 and opening price of Rs 51540 on the MCX. Silver futures traded 1.92 percent higher at Rs 70,161 per kg. The prices opened at Rs 70,003 as compared to the previous close of Rs 68,837 per kg.

“Gold edged higher as the dollar weakened against its major crosses and after the Federal Reserve signaled a prolonged low interest rate strategy. The Fed said it can allow inflation to run above its 2 percent target for some time seems like they are going to keep their monetary policy extremely loose that helped extend gains for the yellow metal.,” said Navneet Damani, VP – Commodities Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.

International gold prices climbed to their highest level in nearly two weeks on Monday. Spot gold was up 0.2 percent at $1,969.03 per ounce, after hitting its highest since Aug 19 at $1,976.14 in early Asian trade. However, gold was down 0.2 percent so far this month. US gold futures rose 0.1 percent to $1,976.80.

“The dollar plunged on Friday in the aftermaths of the US Powell’s announcement last week. The Federal Reserve shifted the monetary policy, putting more emphasis on employment and saying it could let inflation run beyond the 2.0 percent target,” noted Ajay Kedia, Director, Kedia Commodity Comtrade.

Meanwhile, even though there is optimism regarding the vaccine in the market the number people getting affected due to the pandemic is not slowing down, as global coronavirus cases surged past 25 million, and India marked a worldwide record for daily new cases in the COVID-19 pandemic hence lending further support to the precious metal pack.

“Economic calendar is fairly light today, market participants will keep an eye on the GDP number expected on the domestic front. Broader trend on COMEX could be in the range of $1,930- 2,010 and on domestic front prices could hover in the range of Rs 51,230-52,200,” Damani added.