Gold prices in India traded higher on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) Tuesday following positive momentum in the international spot prices amid a subdued US dollar. Silver was also trading above Rs 69,000 per kg level.

At 10:10 am, gold futures for October delivery rose 0.33 percent to Rs 51,860 per 10 grams as against the previous close of Rs 51,687 and opening price of Rs 51,850 on the MCX. Silver futures traded 0.49 percent higher at Rs 69,300 per kg. The prices opened at Rs 69,500 as compared to the previous close of Rs 68,965 per kg.

“Gold prices gained on a subdued dollar. However, the upside remains restricted due to some positive developments over COVID-19 vaccine. Any major trend in the yellow metal may be seen after the US Federal Reserve policy meet and decision on the stimulus package,” said Ajay Kedia, director, Kedia Commodity Comtrade.

International gold prices rose on Tuesday as the dollar remained subdued, with investors turning their focus to a US Federal Reserve monetary policy meeting, seeking details of its plans on inflation targeting, Reuters reported.

Spot gold was up 0.3 percent at $1,962.78 per ounce, adding to a 0.8 percent gain in the previous session. US gold futures climbed 0.5 percent to $1,972.60.

The dollar index slipped against its rivals after its worst session in more than two weeks, making gold less expensive for holders of other currencies.

“Gold prices may find support at Rs 51,500 level while resistance is placed at Rs 52,100 level on MCX,” Kedia added.

Meanwhile, strength in the Indian rupee amid rising domestic equity markets also capped gains in the yellow metal prices.