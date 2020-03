Gold prices in India traded lower on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) Tuesday afternoon dragged by profit booking amid a correction in the US dollar.

At 12:20 pm, gold futures for April delivery fell 0.34 percent to Rs 41,034 per 10 grams as against the previous close of Rs 41,163 and opening price of Rs 42,184 on the MCX.

"Gold prices fell as investors opted profit booking after the prices surged in previous sessions. The correction in US dollar also dragged the yellow metal prices," said Amit Sajeja, AVP Research - Commodities & Currencies at Motilal Oswal.

In global markets, gold prices rose 2 percent on Tuesday, extending gains from a near 4 percent surge in the previous session, after the US Federal Reserve's unprecedented measures to help an economy reeling from the coronavirus pandemic halted a rush for cash.

Spot gold rose 1.3 percent to $1,573.17 per ounce by 0333 GMT. The metal rose 3.7 percent on Monday, its highest percentage gain since June 2016.

US gold futures rose 1.5 percent to $1,590.50.

The rupee traded higher against the US dollar at 76.16 as compared to the opening of 76.06 and previous close of 76.22.

"Gold prices may find support at Rs 40,500 level and the resistance is placed at Rs 42,000 level on the MCX," Sajeja added.