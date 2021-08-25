Gold, silver price today: Yellow metal slides below Rs 47,400 mark, silver near Rs 63,050

Domestic gold and silver prices fell half a percent each in early trade on Wednesday tracking weakness in global benchmarks, as the dollar moved higher. A rise in the greenback makes gold more expensive for holders of other currencies.

On MCX, gold October 5 futures were down 0.53 percent at Rs 47,360 per 10 grams at 9:07 am. Silver futures (September) followed suit, down 0.63 percent at Rs 63,071 per kilogram.

Many analysts expect bullion prices to remain volatile this week ahead of the Jackson Hole symposium. Globally, investors awaited Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's speech this week for possible guidance on tapering of the pandemic-era stimulus.

Spot gold was down 0.48 percent at $1,794.38 per ounce, and silver down 0.72 percent at $23.686 per ounce.

The dollar index -- which gauges the greenback against six other currencies -- was up 0.16 perecent at the time at 93.045, having risen as much as 0.18 percent earlier in the day.

According to Manoj Kumar Jain, Director-Head of Commodity Research, Prithvi Finmart, gold has support at $1,796-1,784 per troy ounce and resistance at $1,822-1,834 troy ounce.

On MCX, gold finds support at Rs 47,400-47,180 levels and resistance at Rs 47,800-47,950, he said. For silver, he pegs support at Rs 63,100-62,500 per kg and resistance at Rs 63,900-64,400 per kg.

Jain recommends buying gold futures on dips around Rs 47,330 for a target of Rs 47,700 with a stop loss at Rs 47,100.