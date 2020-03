Gold prices in India opened lower on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) Thursday. The gold prices opened at Rs 39,307 per 10 gams as against the previous close of Rs 39,723 per 10 grams on the MCX.

At 9:05 am, gold futures for April delivery fell 1.39 percent to Rs 39,170 per 10 grams on the MCX.

Silver futures traded 0.25 percent higher at Rs 33,991 per kg. The prices opened at Rs 34,572 as compared to the previous close of Rs 33,907 per kg.

Meanwhile, the rupee opened at record low against the US dollar at 74.95 as compared to the previous close of 74.26.

International gold prices rose on Thursday after a steep fall in the previous session, as the European Central Bank's measures to mitigate the economic effects of the coronavirus epidemic lifted investor sentiment.

Spot gold rose 0.4 percent to $1,491.40 per ounce by 0040 GMT, having risen 1 percent earlier in the session. The metal fell about 3 percent on Wednesday along with other precious metals, as investors sold across assets to hoard cash.

US gold futures rose 1.2 percent to $1,495.80 per ounce.