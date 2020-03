Gold prices in India traded over a percent on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) on Wednesday. Gold futures for April fell 1.14 percent to Rs 39,785 per 10 grams as against the previous close of Rs 40,244 and opening price of Rs 40,127 on the MCX.

A stronger rupee applied pressure on the yellow metal prices. The rupee on Wednesday opened 26 paise higher against dollar. The currency started at 73.99 per dollar against the previous close of 74.25.

In global markets, gold prices rose on Wednesday after the US Federal Reserve's measures to boost liquidity in the market eased concerns over disruptions to the global economy and a potential cash crunch due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Meanwhile, silver futures traded 1.55 percent higher at Rs 34,904 per kg. The prices opened at Rs 35,700 as compared to the previous close of Rs 35,453 per kilogram.