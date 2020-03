Gold prices in India traded more than 1 percent higher on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) Friday as investors opted to cover their short positions after the recent correction, analysts said.

At 9:20 am, gold futures for April delivery traded 1.84 percent higher at Rs 40,565 per 10 grams as compared to the opening at Rs 39,900 per 10 gams and previous close of Rs 39,813 per 10 grams on the MCX.

"Gold prices gained on short-covering after the fall witnessed in previous sessions. The recent weakness in rupee along with the strengthening US dollar is also supporting yellow metal prices," said Ajay Kedia, Director, Kedia Commodities.

Silver futures traded 3.63 percent higher at Rs 36,377 per kg. The prices opened at Rs 35,913 as compared to the previous close of Rs 35,102 per kg.

In the international market, gold prices rose 1 percent on Friday as safe-haven buying offset a rush for cash amid fears over the economic hit from the coronavirus, but bullion was headed for a second weekly drop as investors sold the metal to meet margin calls in other assets.