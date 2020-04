Gold prices in India opened lower on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) Wednesday on profit-taking after a sharp surge in the previous session.

At 9:02 am, gold futures for April delivery fell 0.62 percent to Rs 44,801 per 10 grams as against the previous close of Rs 45,081 and opening price of Rs 44,777 on the MCX.

In global market, gold prices eased back to $1,644, after touching a 3-1/2-week high on Tuesday at $1,671.