Gold prices in India opened at an all-time high of Rs 48,333 levels on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) Wednesday tracking positive momentum in the international spot prices as investors opted for safe-haven buying amid rising coronavirus infection cases globally.

At 10:05 am, gold futures for August delivery gained 0.14 percent to Rs 48,300 per 10 grams as against the previous close of Rs 48,232 and opening price of Rs 48,333 on the MCX. Silver futures traded flat at Rs 48,785 per kg. The prices opened at Rs 48,713 as compared to the previous close of Rs 48,784 per kg.

“Today, gold prices again touched the new lifetime high on safe-haven demand, investment demand due to coronavirus pandemic and weakness in major economies boost the gold demand,” said Anuj Gupta, DVP–Commodities & Currencies Research, Angel Broking.

Experts believe that the gold prices may sustain the positive momentum and are likely to rise near 48,600 per 10 grams level.

International gold prices climbed to its highest level in nearly eight years on Wednesday, as demand for the safe-haven asset was boosted by worries over a surge in coronavirus infections and hopes of more stimulus measures to combat the economic blow, Reuters reported.

Spot gold was up 0.2 percent at $1,769.76 per ounce after touching $1,773, its highest level since October 2012 in early Asian trade. US gold futures rose 0.2 percent to $1,785.80.

"We expect gold will trade higher further. It may test $1,800 to $1,830 levels soon. For traders, it is recommended to buy gold at 48,000 to 48,100 levels, with the stop loss of 47,700, for the target of 48,600 to 48,800 levels,” Gupta added.

Meanwhile, the Indian rupee opened marginally higher at 75.61 against the US dollar amid buying in the domestic equity market.

Strong rupee pressurized the gold prices at higher levels.