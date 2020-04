Gold prices in India opened higher on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) Friday on safe-haven demand amid the fears of the economic fallout of coronavirus outbreak.

At 9:15 am, gold futures for June delivery gained Rs 548 or 1.27 percent to Rs 43,788 per 10 grams as against the previous close of Rs 43,240 and opening price of Rs 43,500 on the MCX.

In the global market, gold inched down on Friday after rising 1.4 percent in the previous session as the US dollar firmed, but record-high weekly US jobless claims filings kept a check on bullion's downside.

Spot gold eased 0.1 percent to $1,610.64 per ounce by 0037 GMT. US gold futures slipped 0.1 percent to $1,635.50.

Weak rupee against the US dollar also supported domestic gold prices. The Indian rupee opened lower on Friday. It fell as much as 51 paise to touch 76.06 per dollar against Tuesday's close of 75.55.