Gold price today: Yellow metal gains supported by weak dollar, lower Treasury yields

Domestic gold prices gained slightly on Monday as US dollar continued to fall. Globally, gold prices were pushed by a weak dollar and fall in US 10-Year Treasury yields.

Rupee moved in a range of 77.477 - 77.870 after opening at 77.615 amid positive cues from both global and domestic shares. Dollar Index — which gauges strength in the greenback against six peers —was down 0.24 percent at 101.455.

MCX gold futures for June delivery were up by Rs 104 or 0.2 percent at Rs 51,017 per 10 gm as of 1015 hrs. MCX silver futures followed suit, and rose by Rs 334 or 0.54 percent to Rs 62,450 per kg.

Spot gold climbed by $7.08 or 0.38 percent to $1,861.07. Domestically, spot gold was up by 0.36 percent or Rs 514 at Rs 144,278 on the last count.

Manoj Kumar Jain, Head-Commodity and Currency Research at Prithvi Finmart, expects silver prices to show further strength in the upcoming sessions.

"Gold is having support at Rs 50,770 - Rs 50,600 and resistance at Rs 51,100 - Rs 51,330 while silver is having support at Rs 61,660 - Rs 61,200 and resistance at Rs 62,800 - Rs 63,300," according to Jain.

He suggests buying silver around Rs 61,900 with a stop loss at Rs 61,200 on a daily closing basis for the target of Rs 63,200."