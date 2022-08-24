    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homemarket Newscommodities Newsgold price today yellow metal gains choppy trade silver falls 14578101.htm

    Gold price today: Yellow metal extends gains in choppy trade, silver falls

    Gold price today: Yellow metal extends gains in choppy trade, silver falls

    Gold price today: Yellow metal extends gains in choppy trade, silver falls
    Read Time
    1 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By Asmita Pant   IST (Published)

    Mini

    MCX gold October futures climbed 0.2 percent to touch the intraday high of Rs 51,497 per 10 grams. White metal future, fell 0.4 percent to Rs 54,959 per kilogram.

    Domestic gold prices extended gains on Wednesday amid negative trends in global markets. Global gold benchmarks remained largely unchanged.
    MCX gold October futures climbed 0.2 percent to touch the intraday high of Rs 51,497 per 10 grams. White metal future, fell 0.4 percent to Rs 54,959 per kilogram.
    Ravindra Rao, VP- Head Commodity Research at Kotak Securities said, "Weighing on price are expectations that Fed Chairman, in his speech at the Jackson Hole Symposium, may reaffirm Fed’s monetary tightening outlook. Continuing ETF outflows also show lack of investor interest. Gold has corrected sharply in last few days but we are now seeing some pause in $1750/oz and we may see some consolidation ahead of Fed’s Chairman’s speech."
    Also Read: Rupee steady at 79.84 against US dollar — key factors impacting the currency
    Manoj Kumar Jain, Head-Commodity and Currency Research at Prithvi Finmart, suggests buying gold on dips around Rs 51,200 for the target of Rs 51,650 with a stop loss at Rs 51,050 .
    Indian equity benchmarks opened in red in choppy trade amid negative cues. The dollar index — which gauges the strength in the greenback against six peers — climbed 0.2 percent.
    Also Read: Oil prices fall as fears of imminent OPEC+ output cut recede

    Tags

    BulliongoldGold PricesMCXsilver
    arrow down

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng