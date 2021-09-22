Gold price today: Yellow metal futures hold Rs 46,600 mark; all eyes on Fed

Domestic gold prices were nearly unchanged on Wednesday as investors awaited updates from the Federal Reserve's upcoming policy statement, and amid rising uncertainties triggered by Chinese realty company Evergrande’s debt crisis. Gold futures held the Rs 46,600 mark, and silver futures rose above the Rs 60,850 mark.

At 9:11 am, Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) gold futures for October delivery traded Rs 14 lower at Rs 46,624 per 10 grams compared with their previous close of Rs 46,638 per 10 grams.

MCX silver (December) futures were at Rs 60,870 per kilogram, up by Rs 431 or 0.7 percent from their previous close of Rs 60,439 per kg.

Catch live market updates here A muted trend on Dalal Street amid weakness across other Asian markets enhanced the appeal of precious metals. Sensex and Nifty50 benchmarks were nearly unchanged in early deals.

Globally, gold was flat was silver jumped. Spot gold was at $1,775.6 per ounce while US futures were down 0.1 percent at $1,776.3. Silver climbed 1.2 percent to $22.7 per ounce.

Bullion is considered a hedge against inflation and currency debasement likely resulting from the widespread stimulus.

A hawkish move by the US central bank would diminish gold’s appeal, and an eventual interest rate hike would also raise the opportunity cost of holding the non-interest bearing asset.

The dollar appreciated, making precious metals more expensive for holders of other currencies. The dollar index -- which gauges the greenback against six other currencies -- rose 0.1 percent. On Tuesday, the rupee strengthened by 13 paise to end at 73.61 against the dollar.

What analysts say

"We expect both precious metals to remain volatile on Wednesday ahead of the outcome of the Federal Reserve meeting but lower levels supports remain intact. Gold is having support at $1,764-1,750 per troy ounce and resistance at $1,788-1,800 per troy ounce," said Manoj Kumar Jain, Director-Head of Commodity Research, Prithvi Finmart.

He sees support for MCX gold futures at Rs 46,400-46,180, and resistance at Rs 46,800-47,055. For the white metal, Jain pegged support at Rs 59,900-59,500 and resistance at Rs 61,000-61,400.

Market participants are now eyeing the FOMC outcome for the tone of commentary in particular which will dictate the fate of safe havens in the short run, said Sandeep Matta, Founder, TRADEIT Investment Advisor.

"Momentum indicators are in favour of the bulls and seem in a much better position to receive the Fed announcements after Evergrande's probable bankruptcy," he added.

Should you take positions now?

Jain suggests buying silver futures on dips to around Rs 59,900 for a target of Rs 61,200 with a stop loss at Rs 59,400.

Matta sees Rs 46,522 as a key level for gold futures. He suggests a buy zone above Rs 46,525 for a target of Rs 46,700-46,914, and a sell zone below Rs 46,500 for a target of Rs 46,305-46,150.