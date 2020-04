Gold prices in India opened marginally lower on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) Thursday. At 9:05 am, gold futures for April delivery fell 0.09 percent to Rs 44,900 per 10 grams as against the previous close of Rs 44,941 and opening price of Rs 44,838 on the MCX.

In global market, gold prices rose slightly on Thursday ahead of a US weekly jobless claims report as the dollar inched lower, while increasing appetite for risk on hopes that the new coronavirus pandemic is nearing a peak limited the metal's upside.

Spot gold rose 0.1 percent to $1,646.81 per ounce by 0059 GMT, resuming its march toward a near one-month peak scaled on Tuesday. US gold futures eased 0.1 percent to $1,682.70.

Meanwhile, silver futures traded 0.26 percent lower at Rs 43,026 per kg. The prices opened at Rs 43,003 as compared to the previous close of Rs 43,139 per kg.