Gold prices in India fell below Rs 48,500 per 10 grams level on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) Wednesday tracking weakness in overseas prices on improved risk sentiment amid developments over coronavirus vaccine.

At 11:35 am, gold futures for December delivery fell 0.30 percent to Rs 48,437 per 10 grams as against the previous close of Rs 48,585 and opening price of Rs 48,497 on the MCX. Silver futures traded 0.48 percent lower at Rs 59,334 per kg. The prices opened at Rs 59,617 as compared to the previous close of Rs 59,621 per kg.

On Tuesday, gold prices declined 1.81 percent while silver fell 1.49 percent as risky assets such as equity markets recovered globally.

“The trend in gold prices looks weak in the short term as developments over COVID-19 vaccine is denting the safe-haven appeal. Risk-on-sentiment is driving a rally in the equity markets globally, pressuring the yellow metal prices,” said Amit Sajeja, AVP Research - Commodities & Currencies, Motilal Oswal.

According to Sajeja, gold may find support at Rs 48,100 level and below that, strong support is seen at Rs 47,800 level. Resistance is placed at Rs 48,900 level. Support for Silver is seen at Rs 58,000 level, he added.

Holdings of the SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell 1.1 percent to 1,199.74 tonnes on Tuesday from 1,213.17 tonnes on Monday.

International gold languished near a four-month low on Wednesday as appetite for riskier assets remained buoyed by the formal start of US President-elect Joe Biden's transition to the White House and hopes a COVID-19 vaccine would be ready soon, Reuters reported.

Spot gold eased 0.2 percent to $1,803.51 per ounce. On Tuesday, it had hit its lowest level since July 17 at $1,800.01. US gold futures dipped 0.1 percent to $1,803.20.

Anuj Gupta- DVP- Commodities and Currencies Research, Angel Broking Ltd believes that gold may test $1,760 to $1,785 per ounce levels soon.

“On MCX, as for today, traders can sell gold at Rs 48,800 levels with the stop loss of Rs 49,200 levels for the target of 48,300 levels. They can also sell Silver at Rs 60,000 levels, with the stop loss of Rs 60,800 levels and for the target of Rs 58,800 levels,” Gupta said.

Meanwhile, on the physical front, data showed China’s net gold imports via Hong Kong recorded its steepest monthly contraction since June in October.

Investors will now watch for the release of minutes from the US Federal Reserve's last meeting due later today.