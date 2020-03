Gold prices in India opened lower on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) Thursday. At 9:05 am, gold futures for April delivery fell 0.76 percent to Rs 41,895 per 10 grams as against the previous close of Rs 42,217 and opening price of Rs 42,001 on the MCX.

International gold prices fell on Thursday as investors scurried for liquid cash while awaiting the passage of a $2 trillion dollar US stimulus package to combat the economic impact of the coronavirus epidemic.

Spot gold fell 0.6 percent to $1,604.16 per ounce by 0038 GMT. US gold futures were up 0.3 percent at $1,639 an ounce.

The rupee opened flat against the US dollar at 75.87 as against the previous close of 75.88.