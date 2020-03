Gold prices in India traded lower today on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) Tuesday after the US Federal Reserve’s surprise cut in its benchmark interest rate to cushion the economic impact from the coronavirus outbreak.

At 9:45 am, gold futures for April delivery fell 0.18 percent to Rs 43,397 per 10 grams as against the previous of Rs 43,474 and opening price of Rs 43,357 on the MCX.

Silver futures traded 0.06 percent lower at Rs 46,349 per kg. The prices opened at Rs 46,346 as compared to the previous close of Rs 46,387 per kg.

In an emergency move, the US Federal Reserve slashed interest rates by 50 basis points to 1.00-1.25 percent on Tuesday in order to tackle the impact of the epidemic.