Gold prices in India fell on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) Tuesday amid muted trend in the international spot prices as investors awaited manufacturing data from the eurozone. However, concerns over the second coronavirus wave kept the safe-haven demand intact for the yellow metal, analysts said.

At 12:40 pm, gold futures for August delivery fell 0.39 percent to Rs 47,757 per 10 grams as against the previous close of Rs 47,944 and opening price of Rs 47,864 on the MCX. Silver futures traded 0.79 percent lower at Rs 48,115 per kg. The prices opened at Rs 48,440 as compared to the previous close of Rs 48,500 per kg.

“Yesterday, gold prices made a lifetime high of 48,289 levels on MCX and in the international market, it touched the 5 week's high of $1,763 per ounce. Sentiments trade tension between US and China and weakness in the dollar are the causes of increasing safe-haven demand and investment demand in the gold,” said Anuj Gupta, DVP–Commodities & Currencies Research, Angel Broking

In the global market, gold eased on Tuesday on expectations of positive manufacturing data from the eurozone, but concerns over a second coronavirus wave kept the safe-haven metal near its highest level in more than a month, Reuters reported.

Spot gold was down 0.1 percent at $1,752.07 per ounce by 0513 GMT after hitting its highest since May 18 at $1,762.84 on Monday. US gold futures eased 0.15 percent to $1,763.75.

The bullion has gained about 15 percent so far this year, supported mainly by lower interest rates and widespread stimulus measures by global central banks to ease the economic blow from the pandemic, since the non-yielding metal is considered a hedge against inflation and currency debasement.

Analysts belive that the gold prices may gain going ahead as concerns over the second wave of coronavirus increased the safe-haven demand for the yellow metal.

“For intraday perspective, we recommend buy in gold. Traders can buy gold around Rs 47,700 to 47,750 levels, with the stoploss of 47,450, and for the target of 48,150 levels,” Gupta added.