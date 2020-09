Gold prices in India declined on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) Friday tracking weakness in international spot prices as the dollar recovered. Silver prices also fell more than Rs 1,100 per kg.

At 10:40 am, gold futures for October delivery fell 0.97 percent or by Rs 500 to Rs 51,274 per 10 grams as against the previous close of Rs 51,774 and opening price of Rs 51,431 on the MCX. Silver futures traded 1.76 percent or by Rs 1,153 lower at Rs 67,838 per kg. The prices opened at Rs 68,500 as compared to the previous close of Rs 68,991 per kg.

“Gold prices declined as the dollar recovered. After rising in the previous session, investors also seem to opt for profit booking in the yellow metal ahead of the weekend. The fundamentals for gold are mixed and hence it is expected to trade in a choppy range,” said Ajay Kedia, director, Kedia Commodity Comtrade.

International gold prices fell on Friday as the US dollar rebounded, but the yellow metal was on track for a weekly gain underpinned by worries over a global economic recovery from the coronavirus-led slump, Reuters reported.

Spot gold was down 0.8 percent at $1,938.53 per ounce, after hitting its best level since September 2 at $1,965.94 on Thursday. Gold has gained 0.4 percent this week so far. US gold futures fell 0.8 percent to $1,948.

“Going ahead, gold may trade in the broader range of $1,920-1,970 level on mixed fundamentals. On MCX, gold may find support at Rs 50,850 level while resistance is placed at Rs 52,000 level,” Kedia said.